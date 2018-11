SARASOTA – Penny Hill, CANDance 2018 Co-Chair, joined SNN’s Grant Boxleitner live on air to talk about the changes to 19th annual CANdance benefiting CAN Community Health.

All monies raised from CANDance goes directly to CAN’s patient care fund.

This year SNN’s own Hallie Peilet is participating in this year’s CANDance and to vote and donate please go to http://www.snntv.com/candance/