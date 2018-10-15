Stone Crab season underway

SARASOTA – Stone Crab officially got underway today, but crabbers and scientists are uncertain of what it holds in store.

The fear is , with the impact of red tide, which killed countless tons of sea life off the Gulf Coast this years catch could be reduced.

According to the Herald-Tribune preliminary research conducted by scientists from Mote in conjunction with the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute showed that red tide toxins can threaten and possibly kill stone crabs.

But, one mark-and-recapture study conducted by other scientists found that adult crabs may be able to travel quickly enough to escape the effects of a bloom.

Meanwhile, crabbers are hopeful that the passing of Hurricane Michael stirred up the water just enough to make it murky and easier for stone crabs to come out of hiding.

Last year, only about 2 million pounds of stone crab were harvested from the Gulf of Mexico after several years of more than 3 million pounds.

