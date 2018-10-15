Stone Crab season underway

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
12

SARASOTA – Stone Crab officially got underway today, but crabbers and scientists are uncertain of what it holds in store.

The fear is , with the impact of red tide, which killed countless tons of sea life off the Gulf Coast this years catch could be reduced.

According to the Herald-Tribune preliminary research conducted by scientists from Mote in conjunction with the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute showed that red tide toxins can threaten and possibly kill stone crabs.

But, one  mark-and-recapture study conducted by other scientists found that adult crabs may be able to travel quickly enough to escape the effects of a bloom.

Meanwhile, crabbers are hopeful that the passing of Hurricane Michael stirred up the water just enough to make it murky and easier for stone crabs to come out of hiding.

Last year, only about 2 million pounds of stone crab were harvested from the Gulf of Mexico after several years of more than 3 million pounds.

SNN will keep you posted.

 

 

 

Previous articleFinancial aid workshop well–received
Next articleSelby sets its sights on the future
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here