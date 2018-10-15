Start of Stone Crab season

SARASOTA- Time to get cracking. The beginning of stone crab season kicked off on Monday. Co-owner of A.P. Bell Fish Company, Karen Bell says it’s not looking good.

“We’re not off to a very good start,” said Bell. “One of the boats just called in and he has 15 pounds. That’s not good.”

After 25 years of cooking and grading crabs, Danny Barrett isn’t sure what to expect.

“Hopefully this will pick up, it usually does. Sometimes it starts off slow, and picks up

Barrett is waiting for the first set of traps to come in but says he usually cooks and grades 800 to 15 hundred pounds of stone crabs a night.

“We’ll know when the night is over with when they start bringing them in.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the edible parts of stone crabs are not affected by red tide and are safe to eat, but red tide may still have impacted the start of the season.

“We don’t know if it’s killed off a lot of the stone crabs, or if they’ve moved somewhere else and the guys will figure out where they are with their traps but it’s kind of a big unknown right now,” said Bell.

Florida is responsible for 99-percent of stone crabs in the U.S. so Bell is hopeful that this season will take a turn.

“I just would like the public to be patient, I think we need a little cold weather before the crabs really start to be caught more. They’ll be there it just might be a while.”

Stone crab runs through May 15.