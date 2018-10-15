SNN Commentary: Negative political Ads

SARASOTA – Each week SNN News Director Craig Burdick takes a few moments of your time to address an issue near and dear to him that affects the Suncaost. Today Craig talks about negative political advertisements.

Not even Category Four Storm Hurricane Michael could stop them.

I’m talking about negative campaign ads. The website Politico reported last week it used to be taboo in Florida, and other states as well, to run negative attack ads in times of local, state or national disasters.

But, as we found out last week, no more.

As Michael was making a bee line for Florida and tearing into the Panhandle, the state G-O-P continued to air ads supporting Ron DeSantis and bashing Democratic candidate and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum over his response to a 2016 hurricane. Meanwhile, over in the hotly contested race for U-S Senate, a Democratic super PAC backing Senator Bill Nelson, ran an ad calling his opponent Rick Scott a dishonest “shady millionaire.”

The state is fighting the impact of a cat 4 storm and candidates running for governor and US senate can’t stop their respective cat fights.

Craig Fugate, a former Florida emergency manager under Governors Bush and Crist and the former head of FEMA under President Obama felt compelled to Tweet a mild collective spanking, encouraging all Florida candidates running for office to use this time to help raise funds for the Red Cross, Salvation Army and others.

Pretty bad, right?

But, here’s the catch, fellow TV viewers.

There is only ONE reason candidates for public office go low with every attack imaginable.

Because the ads work. Reams of research clearly show negative ads help shape, even change, public opinion. Negative ads are a part of our democratic process, because voters like you and I respond. Is what it is.

That’s how we view things this week. I’m Craig Burdick. And, I approve this message. Thanks for watching SNN. THE Suncoast News Network.

