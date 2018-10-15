Selby sets its sights on the future

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
10

SARASOTA – Selby Gardens has launched its most ambitious fundraising campaign yet.

According to the Herald-Tribune the $92 million fundraising campaign will transform the 15 acre attraction into a greener, net positive botanical gardens, meaning it would generate more energy than it consumes.

Selby already has raised half of the $42 million required for the first phase of the 10 year plan.

The most prominent addition will be the “Sky Garden,” a five–story parking garage draped with plants and topped by a destination restaurant.

The 200 seat, indoor–outdoor restaurant atop the Sky Garden will become the first in the world with a certified net–positive energy rating.

Previous articleStone Crab season underway
Next articleStart of Stone Crab season
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here