Selby sets its sights on the future

SARASOTA – Selby Gardens has launched its most ambitious fundraising campaign yet.

According to the Herald-Tribune the $92 million fundraising campaign will transform the 15 acre attraction into a greener, net positive botanical gardens, meaning it would generate more energy than it consumes.

Selby already has raised half of the $42 million required for the first phase of the 10 year plan.

The most prominent addition will be the “Sky Garden,” a five–story parking garage draped with plants and topped by a destination restaurant.

The 200 seat, indoor–outdoor restaurant atop the Sky Garden will become the first in the world with a certified net–positive energy rating.