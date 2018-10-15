Sarasota Memorial Hospital plans to buy old Herald-Tribune Building

SARASOTA – Sarasota Memorial voted unanimously today to buy and renovate the former Sarasota Herald-Tribune building on Main Street.

The hospital plans to spend $17.3 million to renovate and move more than 300 support services personnel to the three-story downtown building.

The Herald-Tribune is reporting that under the plan, Sarasota Memorial will relocate departments currently at four locations.

Supply chain management, corporate compliance, First Physicians Group business office and clinical business systems would move from the main campus.

The hospital’s plan includes adding a one-story parking garage that would add nearly 100 spaces to the current 240 ground-level parking spots.

SNN is currently the last tenant occupying the third floor.

