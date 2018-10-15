No swim advisories lifted in Sarasota

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Health Department has lifted a no swim advisory at 13 beaches across the county.

New samples cleared all the beaches in the county which had been under no swim advisories since last Wednesday. That was for Longboat Key Beach, North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, South Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, North Jetty Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier Beach, Brohard Park Beach and Casperson Beach

These mass closures were due to high levels of bacteria, not red tide

Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.