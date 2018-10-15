SARASOTA- Today is National Latino Aids awareness day.

More than 22 percent of people living with HIV in Florida are of Latino Descent. PREP Navigator at CAN Community Health Michael Ramon says the population is more at risk of contracting HIV because of the language barrier and the stigma of living with HIV. Ramon says many also don’t know where to access services.

“People of Latino descent that come from other Latin American countries for instance,” Ramon said. “May not access health care the same way they would access health care in this country, so if you have someone that’s immigrated to this country, that’s new and doesn’t understand how to maneuver the healthcare system. That may be a major barrier.”

Ramon says education and more Spanish speaking health care professionals could help more Latinos access medical care for HIV.