Financial aid workshop well–received

SARASOTA – The Financial aid workshop at USF’s suncoast campus was well–received.

The University of South Florida Sarasota–Manatee was the host for a partnership between local nonprofits Unidos Now and United Way Suncoast.

The workshops are for high school seniors looking to apply for financial aid through the FAFSA form.

In the last year, Sarasota saw the state’s highest completion rate for FAFSA forms at about 46 percent, which resulted in about $500,000 more in grants in Sarasota.

Students received tutelage on the forms, and answers to their questions about the financial aid forms.