Faces of Breast Cancer: You’re stronger than you think you are

SARASOTA- “I’m the face of Breast Cancer, My name is Lisa Jodat, and I’m a Breast Cancer Survivor.”

Lisa got her annual mammogram just over a year ago, this time she got bad news; she had breast cancer.

“I remember that day very clearly, and it was scary, it was very scary,” Jodat said. “I had planned on having my family over that weekend, and I knew I had to tell my sister, that was really hard. That was probably the hardest part was telling her.”

Their mother Linda died at 54 from Ovarian Cancer, and she didn’t want her sister to go through it again.

“We watched her suffer for many years,” Jodat said. “So that was really difficult, and of course to tell my children, that was not easy.”

Lisa’s cancer was in the early stages, but could spread easily… so she needed a full course of chemo and radiation.

“We were all kind of surprised when it came back that way.” Jodat said. “But that’s me.”

Treatment was tough, Lisa lost her hair, but she tried to stay positive.

“I got to the point once where I went out once without a scarf on or anything,” Jodat said. “And I’m like this is me, here I am.”

“Everyone handles it differently,” Jodat said. “But that was just my way of doing it, just trying to be real.”

Lisa says her strength came from the support she had from family and close friends.

“I can count on two hands my really good close friends,” Jodat said. “And they were really there for me, One friend in particular everyday would e-mail, text, call.”

Now that she’s finished treatment and survived, she wants to continue to share her story.

“Every time you share your story,” Jodat said. “Or you talk to someone and give them some information; there is some purpose behind it.”

Lisa says screenings are important to catch cancer early, and encourages everyone to talk to their doctor about yearly mammograms.