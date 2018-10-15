City of Venice Fire Department sending help to the pan handle

SARASOTA COUNTY – Venice has accepted the call to help first responders up in the pan handle after the devastation left by hurricane Michael.

City of Venice Fire Department says they sent four people this morning to Northern Florida.

Their specific task is urban search and rescue as they attempt to find people unaccounted for as a result of the storm.

The personnel will be up there for a minimum of seven days.

Venice Fire Department is collecting nonperishable items to help those in need at Venice City Hall and Fire Station 3 on the 5300 block of Laurel Road.

Donations can be made to help victims of hurricane Michael at Fire Station 2 on Grove Street in Venice.

Venice Fire Department deputy chief Frank Giddens says the firefighters heading to the pan handle are more than ready.

“We understand that you know it’s a devastating time right now, so they understanding and their empathetic for the situation. They’re excited to get in there and help and do whatever they can to make the situation as best as possible.”

The four sent today will replace Venice firefighters who have been in the pan handle since October 10.

They will return home within the next day.