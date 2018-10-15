CANDance Dancing With Our Stars hosts fundraiser

SARASOTA COUNTY – CANDance “Dancing With Our Stars” is less than one week away and SNN’s own Hallie Peilet held a fundraiser Monday night to increase HIV awareness.

Hallie, her dancing partner Vidas Orlovas and supporters for the event did a little bit of dancing at Empire Ballroom Studios.

Hallie and Vidas will compete in the CANDance this saturday at the Art Ovation Hotel.

Vidas says they’ve been working on a mix of dances and they have great chemistry.

Both of them concur this event goes deeper than the dancing itself.

“Not many people still talking about AIDS and it still exists, so I would love to even if this event is over that people will continue donating and helping for those people, “says Orlovas.

“It’s worth it to step out of my comfort zone because it is such a good cause the dancing is really only when you look at the big picture such a small part of why I am doing this and if me stepping out of my comfort zone can help all these people by raising money than it’s worth it, ” says Peilet.

All the money raised for the CANDance goes to the CAN Patient Care Fund. Again, the event is Saturday.