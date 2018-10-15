All Faith’s Food Bank helping Hurricane Michael victims

Suncoast organizations are lending a helping hand to the victims impacted by Hurricane Michael.

People all over the Panhandle were left without electricity, food or water. All Faith’s Food Bank is packing Disaster Relief Food Boxes to feed 50 thousand people. Dozens of volunteers worked for hours to fill each box with enough food to feed a family of 4. CEO of All Faiths Food Bank, Sandra Frank says packing food is a great way for those on the Suncoast to help the victims in the panhandle.

“So many people are suffering without food or water,” said Frank. “What can they do? This is something they can do right now. It’s very tangible, obviously it’s very hands on. They can put food in a box and know that in 24 hours, a family will be fed because they are here today.”

Franks says they are still in need of more volunteers to fill up more boxes this week.

Volunteers can call (941) 379-6333, to schedule their visit.