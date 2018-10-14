Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent fund hosts the 19th annual Mortons Firehouse Chili Cook-Off

SARASOTA- The Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent fund hosted the 19th annual Mortons Firehouse Chili Cook-Off.

14 firehouses from Englewood, North Port, Port Charlotte and Boca Grande, as well as the Sarasota County Sherriff’s Office and Sarasota Police Department compete for the title of “Best Fire House Chili in Sarasota.”

Competitors served up their best chili to hundreds of guests.

“This brings the brotherhood together,” said City of North Port Fire Rescue, Anthony Sardina. “I mean this is what its all about. You see families, you see kids out here who look up to us in the community. Just being out here able to have good public relation and be around the community is awesome.”

All proceeds from the cook-off benefit the non-profit, Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund.