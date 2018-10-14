Paralympic athletes compete in Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Festival

SARASOTA- U.S Army Veteran, Howie Sanborn was paralyzed from the waist down in 2012. He wanted to find a way to continue representing his country.

“I started training as hard as I could so I could keep competing at this level and keep wearing the red, white, and blue,” said Sanborn.

Sanborn competes in elite triathlons all over the world, gaining bronze, silver and gold medals. Living at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center, he trains daily.

“So I know that for me,” said Sanborn. “I had the race that I trained for and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Hundreds of Paralympic athletes from more than 40 countries are represented in the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Festival.

“It’s an international field,” said communications manager Caryn Maconi. “These are the best athletes from around the world. We will see many of them in the Olympic games in two years.”

During the race, Sanborn had one thing on his mind.

“From start to finish, I’m thinking about trying to win,” he said.

The triathlon became a duathlon, due to high levels of algae. This was Paralympian, Kendall Gretsch’s first duathlon.

“I think I always kind of like the challenge of it and kind of trying to master each of the three different sports,” said Gretsch.

Gretsch says preparing for a triathlete is a full-time commitment.

“It’s a lot of hard work and it’s a lot of hard training,” she said. “So, the number one thing is you want to be doing it for yourself and make sure it’s something you love and it’s your passion, because you’re going to put a lot of time into it.”

Both athletes hoping to compete in the Olympics in 2020.