World Lemur Festival at Ringling College

SARASOTA- Ringling College brought Madagascar to Sarasota so people could learn about the most endangered primates on earth.

“Lemurs are fantastic,” Lemur Conservation Foundation Education Manager Katie Verun said. “They are such quirky little animals, and they are so unique, there are over 100 different species of lemurs and they are as different as you and me.”

9-year-olds Hayley and Sydney were excited to learn more about one of their favorite animals.

“They’re just so gentle,” Sydney said. “Cause we got to feed them one time when we went to Safari Wilderness and they just like take it out of your hand and read it gently.”

Lots of Games and activities were set up to teach both the kids and adults as much as they could.

“A scent game to learn how lemurs use their sense of smell in everyday life,” Verun said. “And you can compare your own abilities to a lemur’s, we have outdoor activities where the kids can see how far they can jump and compare it to the amazing ability of lemurs.”

Even some of the Lemur’s biggest fans learned something new.

“The male lemurs have spurs on their wrist and they rub it against bark,” Hayley said. “So that’s how other lemurs know that’s their home.”

Lemur Conservation Foundation’s Katie Verun hopes people will remember the problems facing lemurs, and how they can help.

“One of the biggest problems they face is deforestation,” Verun said. “They need habitat to survive, and their habitat is very fragmented so there’s not a lot of places for them to live.”

This way Hayley’s favorite animal continues to thrive.

“Lemurs I think are just very graceful,” Hayley said. “And they have a lot of unique features, and they’re just very forgotten.”