Sarasota Police investigating suspicious package at downtown post office

UPDATE: As of 9:00 pm the packages have been cleared. They were determined to be mailable and non-hazardous.

SARASOTA- Sarasota Police are on scene at the Post Office in Downtown Sarasota.

Multiple packages were found unattended in the PO Box area of the post office. Police determined it to be suspicious and have blocked off surrounding roads in an abundance of caution. Sarasota Police Lieutenant Bruce King says they are waiting for Federal Authorities to investigate.

“Our job primarily is to secure the area, we follow our policies any time there is a suspicious package, we evacuate the building, we evacuate the area. Then we call the people who really know what they’re talking about, the experts in the field, so that’s where we are now is we’ve evacuated the building and the area, we’re holding what we have and we’re waiting for the postal inspectors to get on scene.”