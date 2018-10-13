Residents receive free dental, vision and medical services in Manatee County

By
Nadine Young
-
0
123

MANATEE- Manatee Technical College is transformed into a remote medical facility providing free medical, dental and vision care to residents.

This is the 4th time Remote Area Medical, a non-profit organization has partnered with the college.
More than 700 people signed up Saturday to receive care.  It’s on a first come first serve basis.  RAM Clinic Coordinator Poppy Green says dental and vision is most in demand and the services are all free.

“We’re out here providing care, no questions asked, so we’re not asking for identification, we don’t care if they are insured, under insured, we don’t look at income verification, so we’re just providing care.”

60 local dentists, hygienist, 10 optometrists, and countless other nurses, doctors, medical students and translators are helping to make this two day event possible.

“It’s all about neighbors coming out, fellow Floridians coming out to help each other out  we have a lot of local volunteers, they are giving up their time all across the state to come here and provide care and the people they are serving are just like you and I,” said Green.

The two day event will end on Sunday.  It’s a first come, first serve event and doors open at 6 a.m.

Nadine Young
Nadine Young
http://www.snntv.com/nadine-young/
Nadine Young is a multi-media journalist. She joined the SNN news team in March of 2017. Nadine is no stranger to Florida, although born in New York she attended high school and college here. Nadine graduated from the University of South Florida in December of 2017, with a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast News and a minor in Psychology. During her time at USF, she interned at FOX 13 news and News Channel 8 in Tampa. Nadine is an avid basketball fan, loves finding new places to eat, and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine loves to meet new people and listen to their stories. If you have a story idea, or if you’d just like to say hello, you can contact Nadine via email at Nadine.Young@snntv.com.

