Manatee County kids win 9-1-1 Hero Award

MANATEE COUNTY- Two Manatee County Kids were honored this week with the state wide 9-1-1 Kids Hero Awards.

14-year-old Katherine Hughes helped save the life of her teacher when she called 9-1-1, and 7-year-old Logan La Bouf talked to 9-1-1 after his grandmother fell unconscious in her home. Both kids got a special tour of Manatee County’s 9-1-1 center with the dispatchers they spoke to. Katherine Hughes says the award can help show why it’s important to be prepared.

“I feel like it does really help with awareness towards knowing what to do in an emergency,” Hughes said. “Because I’m not sure if I would have been prepared If I hadn’t been exposed to it at such a young age.”

“Kids by nature want to follow instructions,” Lt. Danielle Meo said. “So when you give them an instruction they do what you ask them to do. They’re way more cooperative.”

Katherine and Logan were the only two kids in the state of Florida to receive the award.