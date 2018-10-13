Come take part in helping SNN’s Hallie Peilet fundraisng event for CANDance 2018

SARASOTA – This upcoming Monday is a very special event for all of us here at SNN as we help support our evening anchor Hallie Peilet as she is raising money for the upcoming CANDance 2018 event.

This Monday at 7:45 P.M. until 9:45 come take part in happy hour at Empire Ballroom Studios located at 1370 Boulevard of the Arts. The event will feature drinks and a silent auction and Hallie will also be accepting donations as she hopes to reach her fundraising goal.

If you would like to vote for click here and make sure to pick her dancing card and for more on Monday’s event click here.