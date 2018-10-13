Charlotte County firefighter faces additional charges in voyeurism investigation

SARASOTA – UPDATE: According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Carter is now facing a single count of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor and a single count of Video Voyeurism.

The investigation revealed Carter engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old child and recorded the interaction without her knowledge.

On October 8th, Carter was arrested for placing cameras around his home to capture videos of his 23-year-old house sitter who he had been recorded on a camera disguised as a speaker on a vanity countertop facing the shower in the master bedroom and bathroom.

The victim acted as a house-sitter between June 2-10th for Carter and his wife while they were on vacation.

Around Sept. 21st, Carter’s wife suspected he was having an affair and searched his cell phone and computer. On the computer, she found a file containing nude images and videos of the victim. She made copies of the data and gave it to the victim.

Deputies said they found 61 video clips of the victim taken by the hidden camera.

His bail was set at $28,000.