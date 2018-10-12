COLLIER COUNTY – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Collier County after human remains of a Sarasota County Resident were found.

On October 9th Collier County deputies were called to a home on 102nd avenue north in Naples.

According to an incident report, two men who work for home renovating company smelled a foul odor coming from the home.

When investigators arrived, they found human remains, which is confirmed to be a Sarasota county resident.

The Sarasota County Sheriff Office and Collier County sheriff’s office are investigating.

The victim identity has not been released