Selby Orchid Show kicks off

By
Don Brennan
-
27

SARASOTA – The 2018 Orchid Show at Selby Botanical Gardens opens Friday. Visitors will get to enjoy educational exhibits, 3–D computer images, a 80–foot–long ribbon display that spirals overhead with upside down plants and, of course, lots of orchids

The Orchid Show — “Endless Forms” —was inspired by the double helix structure of DNA.

Some of the orchids at Selby have been part of the botanical collection for years. The upside–down plants are a major part of the show that begins Friday(October 12) and runs through November 25.

