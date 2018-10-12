Remembering Harvey Vengroff

SARASOTA-

The Suncoast is mourning the loss of a man who was dedicated to providing affordable shelter to the less fortunate.

Harvey Vengroff died at his Sarasota home early Thursday Morning. Vengroff was known on the Suncoast for his efforts to provide affordable housing all throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Commissioner Hagen Brody says he was a champion of the working class.

“Times that he was able to provide stability and a place to live for someone that had gone through a lot or came from really unfortunate circumstances,” said Brody. “I think that’s what really drove him. In a lot of ways that’s the legacy he leaves and that I take with me.”

Vengroff was 77-years-old. There will not be a memorial service open to the public, but his family will honor him in a private gathering.