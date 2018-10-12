Poet speaks to Suncoast students

SARASOTA – Kwame Alexander didn’t just speak to kids on Thursday. His words “spoke” to them.

The author and poet was at the Selby library to read his works to 200 students from Booker Middle School and Riverview, Venice and Booker high schools. Alexander led them through his high school days as an athlete to a cafeteria prom proposal to his high school crush, using poetry.

Poetry certainly has changed Kwame Alexander’s life. The author of 28 books, he is probably best known for 2014’s The Crossover,” written in verse, which won the prestigious Newbery Medal for children’s literature. He believes words have the power to change, and students seemed to be changed by the power of his words.