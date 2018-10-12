Poet speaks to Suncoast students

By
Don Brennan
-
0
17

SARASOTA – Kwame Alexander didn’t just speak to kids on Thursday. His words “spoke” to them.

The author and poet  was at the Selby library to read his works to 200 students from Booker Middle School and Riverview, Venice and Booker high schools. Alexander led them through his high school days as an athlete to a cafeteria prom proposal to his high school crush, using poetry.

Poetry certainly has changed Kwame Alexander’s life. The author of 28 books, he is probably best known for 2014’s The Crossover,” written in verse, which won the prestigious Newbery Medal for children’s literature. He believes words have the power to change, and students seemed to be changed by the power of his words.

Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

