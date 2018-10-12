Lakeland Woman arrested for slipping, stabbing husband to death

LAKELAND – A Lakeland woman slipped and accidentally stabbed her husband to death. At least that is what she is claiming.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her husband with a kitchen knife.

38–year–old Rachel Fidanian was charged with second–degree murder and booked into the Polk County Jail on Wednesday.

On June 25, Fidanian called 911 saying she had accidentally stabbed her husband after slipping on dog poop. 40–year–old Brian Fidanian later died. Results from an autopsy suggest four inches of the blade cut through Mr. Fidanian’s second rib bone and cut the pulmonary artery. His death is being ruled as a homicide.