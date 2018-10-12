Judge rejects voter registration extension due to storm

Don Brennan
TALLAHASSEE – A federal judge has rejected a request from the Florida Democratic party to force the state to extend a voter–registration deadline because of Hurricane Michael.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle turned down the request to extend the registration deadline to Oct. 16, a week later than the original Tuesday deadline. The party contended an extension was needed because the hurricane.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner this week issued a directive authorizing county elections supervisors whose offices were closed Tuesday to accept paper registration applications on the day that their offices reopen. Detzner did not extend a Tuesday night deadline for voters to register online.

