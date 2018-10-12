ITU Triathlon World Cup returns to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend

SARASOTA-MANATEE: More than 25 countries visit to the Suncoast this weekend for the ITU Triathlon and Paratriathlon World Cup.

It’s the organization’s second time holding the event at Nathan Benderson Park.

Elite athletes from France to Ecuador to the U.S. will compete in a 750 mete swim, 18.3 kilomete bike, and 5 kilometer run.

USA Triathalon board president and ITU Executive Board Member, Barry Siff said Benderson is the perfect venue for the event.

“It’s just made for a triathlon. I mean, you have the swim, the bike, and run, all within visibility, especially with this new tower, which is incredible. Last year, we had some water quality issues; we didn’t swim,” he said.

Sunday, the Paratriathlon kicks off, where athletes with physical disabilities compete in races with the same format as the elite races.