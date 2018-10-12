ITU Triathlon World Cup returns to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
61

SARASOTA-MANATEE: More than 25 countries visit to the Suncoast this weekend for the ITU Triathlon and Paratriathlon World Cup.

It’s the organization’s second time holding the event at Nathan Benderson Park.

Elite athletes from France to Ecuador to the U.S. will compete in a 750 mete swim, 18.3 kilomete bike, and 5 kilometer run.

USA Triathalon board president and ITU Executive Board Member, Barry Siff said Benderson is the perfect venue for the event.

“It’s just made for a triathlon. I mean, you have the swim, the bike, and run, all within visibility, especially with this new tower, which is incredible. Last year, we had some water quality issues; we didn’t swim,” he said.

Sunday, the Paratriathlon kicks off, where athletes with physical disabilities compete in races with the same format as the elite races.

Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

