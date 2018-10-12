Feel Good Friday: Art Avenue at Westfield Siesta Key

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time inside Art Avenue at Westfield Siesta Key.

The gallery, now occupying more than 30,000 square feet, features dozens of high-end works that occupy several business spaces in the mall, making it one of the largest art galleries in Florida.

Art Avenue also offers classes for artists of all ages. The gallery hosts live exhibitions and other events throughout the year. Soon, managers say the gallery will be hosting Paint Bar night, where people can enjoy drinks and create a painting.

Owner Paul Sykes talks about the collection and upcoming events, and Olga Droval, who runs Happy Art, discusses the art lessons she offers in the gallery space.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.