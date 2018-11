SARASOTA- A death investigation is underway in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says two bodies were found in a home in the 5000 block of central Sarasota parkway..

A neighbor reported finding two people dead at around 10 am, Friday.

They have been identified as 79 year old Herbert D. Brooker and 82 year old Marie Annette T. Brooker

Detectives believe the incident may be the result of a murder-suicide.