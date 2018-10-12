Beachgoers optimistic of red tide relief after Hurricane Michael

SARASOTA- Between the Red Tide and Hurricane Michael, Erika Hreah was unable to sit on the beach the first few days of her vacation, but now…

“It’s much nicer,” Hreah said. “It’s actually been very nice for the last two days, but before that we couldn’t come out, but it’s very nice today.”

Since Michael passed through the Gulf of Mexico, Beachgoers say the Gulf looks almost back to normal.

Researchers at Mote Marine Lab say it’s still too early to tell how much the Red Tide has dissipated.

“We’ve seen lower counts at our two cell count stations at Mote’s campus here on City Island,” Stephanie Kettle said. “But it’s also been quite cloudy, so we haven’t been able to look at satellite images to see the bloom from satellite as well as we normally have, so we’re still waiting to see what effect the hurricane might have had on the bloom.”

Public Relations Manager Stephanie Kettle says researchers will have more information to go on starting next week.

“We do our Sarasota Healthy Beaches weekly red tide cell counts at the beginning of the week,” Kettle said. “So at the beginning of the week we’ll see where the cell counts are compared to this week.”

Kettle says it’s still unclear what Red Tide will look like long term.

“The storm definitely gave us a lot of wind,” Kettle said. “So that can break up the bloom, and it can kind of move the bloom around, the hurricane can really effect the current or the wind, so we might see it break up or at least move off shore, maybe move around.”

Beachgoers like Erika Hreah plan on taking advantage of the low counts as long as it lasts.

“I’ve been affected in years in the past,” Hreah said. “But this year, I’ve been fine, they still have the warnings up, but it’s not affecting us at all.”

For the latest Red Tide conditions you can check out Mote’s Visit Beaches website.