12th Hungarian Festival This Weekend In Sarasota

SARASOTA – Hungarian culture will be on display this weekend at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

The 12th Hungarian Festival features live concerts from several musical acts, along with dancing and entertainment Saturday and Sunday.

The festival also features plenty of Hungarian food favorites, including sausages and goulash. Crews were getting prepared for the big event on Friday.

A truckload of food items arrived at the site

The festival is presented by the Global Friendship Foundation.

Authentic Hungarian clothing, including vintage dresses will be on display at the event. Some of them are more than 100 years old.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday at the fairgrounds.