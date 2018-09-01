The Beach Club celebrates 71st birthday all day long

SARASOTA – A Suncoast Institution is celebrating its 71st birthday in style, we find out how the party keeps going after all these years.

If you ask the employees of The Beach Club on Siesta Key why they choose to throw an anniversary party each year they’ll tell you this:

“Just bringing a lot of people in to celebrate, and a lot of our patrons, people who we owe this place to who come in every single day. So we’re celebrating them, we’re celebrating a lot of other people who come down and vacation, always visit us every single year,” said veteran bartender Ericka Salamone.

“This one’s going to be just as exciting as last year,” said manager John Asendorf.

On a mission to make their 71st celebration bigger and better, Manager Asendorf says there will be many hands-on activities.

“We’re going to have a massive size corn hole, a giant Jenga, a giant beer pong, a giant flip cup, giant bar games for everybody to enjoy,” said Asendorf.

A big-screen Mario kart races, live music, raffles, and of course food and drinks all night long.

Long-time regulars Mike and Vicki Bartalsky are excited, celebrating their favorite restaurant.

“Oh sure! Oh ya, anything to bring in people! Oh ya they do a neat job here, they make it fun for everybody,” said the Bartalsky’s.

The Beach Club is also offering one free raffle ticket per customer that comes through the doors all night until the drawing.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun! We love to see everybody out here, like we said we’re celebrating all of our patrons, we’re celebrating all of you so it’s definitely awesome to come out,” said Salamone.

$1 Yuengling and Miller Lite draft specials all night.