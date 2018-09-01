Suncoast veteran says John McCain’s funeral represents unity in America

SARASOTA – America says farewell to Senator John McCain as his family, friends, and colleagues attend his celebration of life.

McCain’s funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral began at about 10:00 a.m. and last for 2 hours 35 minutes.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Bush in attendance, paying tribute to Senator McCain, but President Donald Trump was not at the service.

John Krotec, a local veteran, says the message of unity that rang throughout the church is what sticks with him most.