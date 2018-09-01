Now Hiring Nadine: Ride along with the Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA – Continuing her journey, becoming a member of the Sarasota Police Department. In this week’s now hiring Nadine, she goes for a ride along.

Officer Paul Gagnon always knew he was back to Sarasota.

“So before I joined the department I was in the Marine Corps and I grew up in Sarasota my whole life and I knew this was the place I wanted to come back to,” said Gagnon.

He is patrolling zone seven which stretches from South Tuttle to McIntosh.

“It can be either a really quiet night or we could have several shootings car accidents anything can happen, we don’t know what to expect at any given time. Okay well then I’m ready to go,” he explained.

He’s been with the department for eight months. Constantly training, studying and assisting on other calls.

“Whenever I get the opportunity to go to another call near my area I tend to go there, just to learn, I like learning and any opportunity that I can take, I take it,”

Officer Gagnon says you never really know what to expect on calls so he’s always prepared and ready for the unknown.

He says SPD is a brotherhood and they work together to help the community and to complete their job everyday.

“Its knowing that the men and woman that you have along by you. It super important for us to protect each other because at the end of the day that’s who we have to look forward too. We depend on each other to go home at the end of the night and that’s where the brotherhood forms, because if we ever need assistance, that’s whose coming to back us up.