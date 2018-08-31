Video Renaissance closing after 33 years on Suncoast

SARASOTA – A Sarasota video mainstay is closing after 33 years.

Video Renaissance held out for as long as it could in the changing landscape of video rentals, big box stores, and now on–line streaming but the video store on Bee Ridge Road will rent videos only through Saturday and clear out of their building by the end of September.

The store opened in 1985 as Cult Video on Siesta Key before moving to Bee Ridge Road.

It was best known for its wide array of films ranging from independent to film noir, and for its dedicated employees and loyal customers.