Sarasota County to receive funding for red tide after Governor Scott makes an announcement

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County is on the list after Governor Rick Scott announces Friday funding to assist counties affected by red tide.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to allocate an additional three million dollars to help these communities.

The DEP has committed one million dollars to Sarasota County and Manatee County is receiving $750,000.

The funding is part of a grant program launched by the DEP in July with the total now at nine million dollars.

Three million dollars will go to counties impacted by blue green algae and six million for counties affected by red tide.

Governor Scott says we are using all resources available to help communities impacted by red tide and to get families and businesses back in operation.