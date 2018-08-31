Riverview High School hosts 9th annual Athletic Hall of Fame

Riverview High School hosts its 9th annual athletic hall of fame.

Created by James Ward, the High School hall of fame idea came to him after attending a college football hall of fame ceremony.

And the community has been raving ever since.

A baseball team from 1992, a cheer team from ’95, teacher Patricia Bliss, former basketball player Shantia Grace and Dr. Aaron Mattes, were all inducted this year…

This year’s event was m.c’ed by SNN’s own Jessika Ward.

The goal of Riverview’s athletic hall of fame is to the honor individuals who continue to care and make a difference in the Riverview High School community…

Riverview High School accepts nominations from the community for each annual Hall of Fame.