Marijuana-filled tote dropped off at Sarasota thrift store

SARASOTA – A Sarasota thrift shop received a green donation last weekend but it wasn’t cash.

Employees at the Pines Thrift Shop on Orange Avenue were buzzing last weekend when someone dropped off a white storage tote containing nearly five pounds of marijuana.

A Sarasota police report says on Saturday an employee called the cops after he opened the container and discovered quite a surprise.

There were four separate packages in vacuum sealed bags.

Police believe the tote was dropped off between Wednesday and Friday of last week.