Manatee schools guardian reassigned and investigated

MANATEE COUNTY – A Manatee County school guardian has been reassigned pending an investigation into questionable social media posts.

John Cinque is one of 20 armed school security officers in the district, but he has been reassigned to a security position where he is not working in schools or with children. He remains on restricted duty during the investigation into his social media posts that show possible affiliations with anti–government groups.

According to the Herald Tribune, when Cinque lived in Branford, Connecticut, he was a vocal critic of the federal government and of a state gun control bill inspired by the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.