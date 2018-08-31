Manatee County deputies injured during DUI chase

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
0

MANATEE COUNTY – Two Manatee County Sheriff Deputies suffer minor injuries while attempting to arrest a man who led them on a chase early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, around 1:20 a.m. Friday, deputies tried to pull over 38 year old Sean Thomas for suspected impaired driving and not having an assigned tag.

Thomas did not stop the vehicle and he led deputies on a chase.

Deputies set out stop stick devises that stopped the vehicle, but Thomas refused to get out of the car.

The deputies injured themselves removing Thomas out of the car because he was fighting and resisting.

“Compliance always is the thing you need to do. If an officer is trying to stop you, pull over,” said Bristow. “Labor Day weekend traditionally is a time we have a lot of DUI’s on the road so I think it’s important for people to take note of that, be smart this holiday weekend we’re gonna have a lot of rain. So just be careful out there.”

Thomas faces charges of fleeing to elude, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Previous articleSarasota County to receive funding for red tide after Governor Scott makes an announcement
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here