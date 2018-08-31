Manatee County deputies injured during DUI chase

MANATEE COUNTY – Two Manatee County Sheriff Deputies suffer minor injuries while attempting to arrest a man who led them on a chase early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, around 1:20 a.m. Friday, deputies tried to pull over 38 year old Sean Thomas for suspected impaired driving and not having an assigned tag.

Thomas did not stop the vehicle and he led deputies on a chase.

Deputies set out stop stick devises that stopped the vehicle, but Thomas refused to get out of the car.

The deputies injured themselves removing Thomas out of the car because he was fighting and resisting.

“Compliance always is the thing you need to do. If an officer is trying to stop you, pull over,” said Bristow. “Labor Day weekend traditionally is a time we have a lot of DUI’s on the road so I think it’s important for people to take note of that, be smart this holiday weekend we’re gonna have a lot of rain. So just be careful out there.”

Thomas faces charges of fleeing to elude, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.