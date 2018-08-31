Made Restaurant featured on national TV

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Made Restaurant seems to have it made, in a big way.

An episode of Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” will highlight Made Restaurant on September 18th at 10 p.m., and the show was filming at the restaurant on downtown Sarasota’s Main Street earlier this month.

“Food Paradise” visits multiple restaurants and locations in each episode, centering on a certain type of dish, restaurant or territory. Made, is an acronym for Modern American Delicious Eats, and is “a unique and upscale take on American comfort food.”

The show featured Manatee County’s Linger Lodge restaurant in a previous episode.