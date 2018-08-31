Last video store left on the Suncoast closes its doors

SARASOTA- It seems like the internet killed the video store, as the last one on the Suncoast closes its doors forever this weekend.

It’s the end of an era. It was a video haven since 1985…offering more than 35,000 titles.

Video Renaissance brought films across the globe to the hands of Suncoast residents for 33 years.

Eric Bowden, a long-time customer said, “There was no other video rental place in town even in the heyday of video rental places that offer the same kind of selection. It’s definitely an eclectic mix.”

Unable to keep up with online streaming demand, Video Renaissance will have to keep up a closed sign for good.

“I’m very sad, this has been such a big part of our lives, my wife and I and we’ve sent so many friends over here because you can find just about anything,” said Brian Eckl a customer for 11 years.

He said trip to the shop was a chance to expand his movie pallet, “Bill and the staff, they just know. They can read your mind almost.”

The store features everything from Scandinavian to Japanese to Modern-American classics; the reason why Bowden stopped in for the first time more than 20 years ago.

“I took a film class back in the 90’s and I needed to get some films and I had to come here because there was no other place to go,” he said.

Friday he made his last visit worthwhile, picking up 90’s favorites.

Bowden said,”You can’t afford to have nostalgia. I was in Sarasota when Bee Ridge Road was two lanes.”

Bowden acknowledged it’s a sign of the times.”I’m not sad. It was a nice place while it lasted.”

It’s not too late to stop in; Video Renaissance is open Friday and Saturday from 11 am–11 pm, located at 2243 Bee Ridge Road.

