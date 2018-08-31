Feel Good Friday: Sarasota Jungle Gardens

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

The popular Suncoast attraction, which has been around since 1939, is offering a Labor Day weekend special. Children ages 4 to 16 get into the gardens for half price Saturday through Monday.

The segment features Frosty Jr., an umbrella cockatoo that is part of the bird show. The exotic animal shows off its painting skills.

Our cameras were also there for feeding time at the alligator enclosure.

