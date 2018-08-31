Deputies: Plant City man charged after travelling to Sarasota to have sex with 11-year-old

SARASOTA – A 30-year-old Plant City man is busted in Sarasota, accused of travelling here to have sex with an 11-year-old girl he met online.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Stephen Michael Roa, a registered sex offender from Plant City, on four felony sex charges including molestation.

Detectives say he met the girl online posing as a 19-year-old. They began exchanging explicit photos and when they met, the girl reportedly performed a sex act on ROA. The two met through a live-streaming video app called ‘Bigo Live’ before transitioning their conversation to the popular app known as ‘SnapChat.’

Sarasota Deputies arrested Roa in Hillsborough County and he will be transported here at a later date.

Roa, who was also arrested in 2011 for a lewd act with a minor, now faces four felony charges including lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old, travelling to meet a minor for sex, and failure to provide internet identifiers within 48 Hours of Sex Offender Registration.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, when an offender registers a new address with their local sheriff’s office, which must be within 48 hours of relocation, he or she must also provide their email address and social media account information including usernames.