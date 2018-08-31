Businesses fight back impacts of red tide with special promotions

The tide is red but smell has fled at The Old Salty Dog, where server Robbi Sierra, says they’re on the road to recovery.

“Were on the mend, but what’s going to help that is if you folks come out and see us,” she said.

Red tide has killed wildlife and business, but Sierra says without the stench they’re ready for more customers, with Gulf-side dining, their profits took a direct hit.

“At the worst, we were probably down about 50%, and I’m sure were not the only local businesses affected by that,” said Sierra.

Dead fish in the bay was keeping customers away. Katie Spelman helps run four businesses in Siesta village and knows firsthand what the toxic algae can do.

“So as a whole it impacted business immensely, we saw a huge decrease, I want to say at least 50 per cent,” said Spelman.

As the algae bloom moves away from the shore, Spelman hopes their two for one drinks and appetizers will make business bloom instead.

“We are hoping that people will start coming back to Siesta Key, that’s what we’re aiming for especially this weekend,” she said.

The Hub kicks off their promotion Labor Day weekend and has no plans of slowing down.