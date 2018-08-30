Toasted Mango Cafe loses business due to parking, construction issues

SARASOTA – At lunchtime it’s usually hard to find a seat at the Toasted Mango Cafe, but for the past couple of months, Restaurant Co-Presidents Kimberly Duffy and Sandi Wagner say it’s been nearly empty because of one major problem.

“We’re having a big parking issue,” Duffy said.

“That’s kind of our thing, I guess, always parking,” Wagner said.

With just an 8-to-10-car lot, the restaurant relies on adjacent 5th St.’s public parking.

“Now the construction workers are parking over there, which is deterring a lot of our local customers that we get in the summer,” Duffy said.

The construction is right next door for the BLVD condo building, which Duffy says is an 18-month project.

“We recognize it’s public parking, but the company has also given them a lot to park in that they’re not using, so it’s affecting us. It’s really tough,” Duffy said.

The lot is just around the corner, and the city agrees with Duffy.

A city spokeswoman said to us in an e-mail:

“Construction workers should not be parking on 5th Street. They should be adhering to an approved construction staging plan.”

“The manager of the company has been very nice and agreed with our problem and said to call him, but we have a difficult time getting a hold of him when we see people,” Duffy said.

So Duffy’s been working with the city and came to an agreement: 90-minute parking signs on both sides of 5th St.

“Which would alleviate the problem considerably because I can’t imagine these guys are gonna go back and forth moving these cars throughout the day,” Duffy said.

The city says that’s still their plan.

Now Duffy just hopes to put that plan in motion.

“We want to live harmoniously with them; we just need to find a way we can all live happily here during the construction process,” Duffy said.

We were unable to reach the construction company for a comment.