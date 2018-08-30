Sunset Auto Group donates to BHS Football

SARASOTA – Booker High School and it’s football program received quite the surprise on Thursday.

Sunset Auto Group made an eighteen and a half thousand dollar donation to the Tornadoes football program. The entire team, head coach Dumak Atkins, President of BHS Dr. Rachel Shelly, Athletic Director Phil Helmuth and representatives from Sunset auto group were all in attendance.

Phil Helmuth was so moved by the gesture, he was brought to tears when he received the call over this past weekend. New gear and a fresh look could be on the way for the Tornado football team. Booker hits the road to take on Clearwater Central Catholic this Friday.