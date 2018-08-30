Stranded Pygmy Killer Whales taken under Mote Marine Laboratory’s care

SARASOTA- Mote marine lab confirmed more than ten bottle–nose dolphins are sick from red tide on the Suncoast.

Plus, two Pygamy Whales were found stranded on Clearwater Beach Wednesday.

“Thunder” and “Lightning” startled beach-goers in Clearwater; weather conditions Wednesday, and nicknames given to two stranded Pygmy Killer Whales rescued by crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Crews spotted three others offshore.

Gretchen Lovewell Stranding Investigations Program Manager at Mote Marine Lab said, “The other three animals never hit the beach. There’s efforts to see if there’s any resightings now.”

The two whales were taken to Mote Marine Lab.

“They’re receiving fluid therapy and antibiotics based on some of the blood work we’ve gotten back. They’ve shown some signs of having parasites, so they’re getting treatment for that,” Lovewell said.

But is red tide to blame? Lovewell said, “We will test for them. There’s no indication obviously right now based on their behavior that we suspect that, but we are certainly going to test for it.”

“Thunder” and “Lighting” are under 24–hour care. While mote marine staff anticipate additional victims.

“There’s three others that are potentially out there. Our hope is that they’re starting to make better choices in moving offshore, but we’re kind of on high alert at least for these next few days to see if those other ones show up,” she said.