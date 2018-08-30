Stranded Pygmy Killer Whales taken under Mote Marine Laboratory’s care

Jennifer Kveglis
SARASOTA- Mote marine lab confirmed more than ten bottle–nose dolphins are sick from red tide on the Suncoast.

Plus, two Pygamy Whales were found stranded on Clearwater Beach Wednesday.

“Thunder” and “Lightning” startled beach-goers in Clearwater; weather conditions Wednesday, and nicknames given to two stranded Pygmy Killer Whales rescued by crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Crews spotted three others offshore.

Gretchen Lovewell Stranding Investigations Program Manager at Mote Marine Lab said, “The other three animals never hit the beach. There’s efforts to see if there’s any resightings now.”

The two whales were taken to Mote Marine Lab.

“They’re receiving fluid therapy and antibiotics based on some of the blood work we’ve gotten back. They’ve shown some signs of having parasites, so they’re getting treatment for that,” Lovewell said.

But is red tide to blame? Lovewell said, “We will test for them. There’s no indication obviously right now based on their behavior that we suspect that, but we are certainly going to test for it.”

“Thunder” and “Lighting” are under 24–hour care. While mote marine staff anticipate additional victims.

“There’s three others that are potentially out there. Our hope is that they’re starting to make better choices in moving offshore, but we’re kind of on high alert at least for these next few days to see if those other ones show up,” she said.

 

Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

