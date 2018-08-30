Sarsasota County proposed ban on recreational pot would not include usage

Don Brennan
SARASOTA COUNTY – The proposed marijuana ban in Sarasota County would not outlaw the use of pot.

The county commission’s proposed ban of recreational marijuana would not prohibit residents from using the product should it become legal statewide, but it would be illegal to cultivate, grow, or sell recreational marijuana.

Wednesday, the commission got mixed reaction from the public on the possible ban and will hold an Oct. 10 final hearing on the law change.

County Attorney Stephen DeMarsh has cautioned the commission if the practice becomes legal statewide, state laws could override any laws the county may enact.

